Iowa State Bank Acquires 4,119 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

