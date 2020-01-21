Iowa State Bank Acquires 876 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.04. 179,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.