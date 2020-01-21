Iowa State Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,722,000 after buying an additional 95,784 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after buying an additional 224,824 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.95 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

