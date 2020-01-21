Iowa State Bank Buys 6,766 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,449,000 after buying an additional 4,918,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 6,954.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,689,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Metlife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,696,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.