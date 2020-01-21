Iowa State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 272,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 6,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,158. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

