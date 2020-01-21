Iowa State Bank Has $1.64 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 256.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,421,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,267. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

