Iowa State Bank Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 2,790,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

