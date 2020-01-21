Iowa State Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in BP by 3,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 249,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,256. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

