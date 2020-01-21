Iowa State Bank Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.45. 5,988,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

