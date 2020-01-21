Iowa State Bank Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 331,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

