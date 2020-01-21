Iowa State Bank Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 390,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 200,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,582,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

