Iowa State Bank Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 218.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 333.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.21. 1,900,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

