Iowa State Bank Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 836,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.