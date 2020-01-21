Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

