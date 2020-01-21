Iowa State Bank Sells 1,720 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

