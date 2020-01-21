Iowa State Bank Sells 1,932 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. 9,452,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

