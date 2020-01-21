IQ.cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $339.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $9,543.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

