IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,051,448 coins and its circulating supply is 531,394,480 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

