iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,481 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. 2,627,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,622. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

