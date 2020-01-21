iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.51% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 887,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 265,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. 70,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,544. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

