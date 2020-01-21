iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,463 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

