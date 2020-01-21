iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.78. 5,888,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $262.26 and a 52-week high of $333.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

