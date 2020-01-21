iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $332.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,888,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,122. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $262.26 and a 52 week high of $333.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

