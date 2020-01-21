iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.95 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

