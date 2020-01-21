iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

