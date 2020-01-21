iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.95 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

