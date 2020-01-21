iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. 1,799,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,300. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

