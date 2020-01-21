iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

