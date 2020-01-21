iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. 3,074,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

