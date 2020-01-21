iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

