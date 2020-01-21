iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 5.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after acquiring an additional 937,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 736,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,306 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

