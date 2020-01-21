iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $666,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $56.40.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.