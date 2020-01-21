iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 6.77% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,096,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 167,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $65.82. 818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,783. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.