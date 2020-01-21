iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,656 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.2% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

