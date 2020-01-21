iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,988,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.