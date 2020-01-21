iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 19,988,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

