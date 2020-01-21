iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 12.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. 713,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

