iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.