iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 8.6% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 1.29% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 387.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.12. The stock had a trading volume of 338,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,621. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $159.49 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.77.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

