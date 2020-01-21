iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Advisors Preferred LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,640 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 10.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.47. 2,286,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.40 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

