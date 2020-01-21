iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 75,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.17 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

