iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.63. 17,479,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511,920. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $156.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

