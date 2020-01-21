iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Lifted by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 5.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,782,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,602. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

