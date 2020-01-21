iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $29,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.36 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

