iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,554,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,275. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.89 and a 52-week high of $131.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

