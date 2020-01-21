James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 98,026 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.