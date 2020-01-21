Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 261,233 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2,310.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,233 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westrock worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Westrock by 82.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

