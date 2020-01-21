Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,262 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,262 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

