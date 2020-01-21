Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,979 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,059.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,979 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in VF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of VF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $8,841,000.

VFC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

