Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

